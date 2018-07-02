Bodies of father and son found on railway track in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district; police suspects suicide over domestic issues

Maharashtra: The bodies of a 36-year-old man and his minor son were found on a railway track in the wee hours on Monday, the police said.

An official at the Varangaon police station said they suspect that the man along with his son committed suicide over domestic issues.

A rail staffer spotted the bodies of Sandeep Pandharinath Bavaskar and his son Sanket Sandeep Bavaskar (8), residents of Pimpalgaon village in Bhusawal tehsil, between Achegaon and Varangaon railway stations around 3 am on Monday and informed the police.

Later, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem.

"Some residents of Pimpalgaon village informed the police that Sandeep Bavaskar and his family members had frequent domestic quarrels which may have driven him to take the extreme step," the official said.

The police registered a case and was further investigating.