BMC has only one chartered accountant in it's audit and accounts department, reveals RTI reply

Mumbai: A Right to Information (RTI) plea has revealed that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is among the richest civic bodies in the country with a budget of Rs 27,258 crore, only has one chartered accountant in its audit and accounts department.

The information was sought by RTI activist Anil Galgali and the reply was furnished by deputy chief auditor of the GAD department. According to the reply, the auditing department (finance) of the BMC has 1,473 staffers. "One can understand very easily how the audit department must be functioning with only one CA. This is criminal negligence. If more CAs are appointed, then certainly

irregularities and corruption can be curbed," Galgali said. I have written a letter in this connection to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, he said.

When contacted, BMC Deputy municipal commissioner (general administration) Sudhir Naik said, "There is a vacancy in every BMC department and auditing department is no exception. As far as the issue of irregularities is concerned because of fewer CAs, we have a very foolproof and transparent system of auditing."