BMC dismantles CSMT foot overbridge which collapsed; will install pedestrian signal, zebra crossing in its place

Mumbai: Civic body authorities Friday brought down the remaining part of the foot overbridge (FOB), a major portion of which had collapsed Thursday evening, killing six persons and injuring over 30 others.

Civic chief Ajoy Mehta, after a meeting with officials concerned of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had decided to dismantle the entire bridge located near the busy Mumbai CSMT railway station.

"With the help of gas cutters and huge cranes, the entire frame of iron and steel was brought down by evening and was further being cut into pieces to transport them to the godown," local ward officer Kiran Dighawkar said.

Civic officials, however, did not dismantle the ramp of the bridge on the Times of India building side, indicating a new bridge may be built for the convenience of passengers.

The ill-fated bridge in South Mumbai connected the area near the Times of India building with the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station.

To a query whether the BMC will build a new bridge as the old structure's ramp has not been dismantled, Dighawkar said, "That's up to the higher ups to decide."

He said a zebra crossing as well as a pedestrian signal will be installed beneath the bridge till some permanent arrangements are made.

"Till then, the traffic police will man the zebra crossing to guide pedestrians," Dighawkar added.

