BMC announces 10% water cut in Mumbai after a 15% drop in city's water reservoir levels

Mumbai: With water stocks in seven reservoirs is 15 percent lesser than the previous year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will implement 10 percent cut in water supply from 15 November till further review.

A senior BMC official said on Wednesday that this decision was taken after it was found that the water stock in the lakes was 15 percent lesser compared to the same period last year.

"It has been decided to impose a 10 percent cut in the amount of water supply from November 15 and to effect this, there will 15 percent reduction in the duration of water supply," said the official.

He said the water cut will remain in force till the further review of the water level. "The water cut will be applicable for all entities like residential, commercial or other establishments," he said, adding that the water cut was inevitable due to less rainfall in August and September. The water cut will be effective in Bhiwandi, Thane and Kalyan as well.

Against the demand of supplying 4200 million litres of water everyday, the civic body supplies 3,800 million litres of water to the people of mega city and from Thursday, it will reduce supply of 380 million litres of water everyday.

According to an engineer of the hydraulic department of the BMC, the seven lakes had 11,11,385 million litres of water on November 11 and that the current stock will last for 292 days.

In the corresponding period last year, the lakes were over 92 percent full and had 13,33,522 million litres of water, he said. The last time water cut of 25 percent was imposed in the year 2015 by 15 percent, in the year 2014 by 20 percent and in the year 2009 by 20 to 30 percent. Mumbai's water supply comes from Modak Sagar, Tansa lake, Vehar lake, Tulsi lake, Upper Vaitarna, Bhatsa and Middle Vaitarna.The Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna come under state government control while other lakes are maintained by the BMC.