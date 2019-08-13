You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Blaze breaks out at Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Market; 21 fire tenders arrive at spot, no casualties reported so far

India Asian News International Aug 13, 2019 11:20:22 IST

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at Gandhi Nagar market on Tuesday morning. At least 21 fire tenders have reached the spot and are making efforts to douse the flame.

No loss of life or injuries has been reported so far. More details awaited.

Gandhi Nagar market situated in Shahdara area of New Delhi is one of Asia's largest textile market. It is believed that the market has a footfall of around 10,000 to 20,000 people every day.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2019 11:20:22 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores