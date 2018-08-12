Blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district wounds three people, injured admitted to hospital

Srinagar: Three persons were injured in a blast in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

A blast occurred at Tosa Maidan in Khag area of Budgam district in central Kashmir, a police official said. Three persons were wounded in the blast, he said.

The injured were identified as Mudasir Ahmad Ganie, Waseem Ahmad Ganie and Wajid Ahmad Ahanger, all residents of Khansahib Budgam, the official said.

They were shifted to JVC Hospital, Bemina, for treatment, he added.

