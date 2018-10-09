Bhilai Steel Plant blast Latest updates: The Steel Authority of India Limited has confirmed that nine of its workers have lost their lives in the blast at the Bhilai Steel Plant. The authority said that the fire at the plant has been brought under control.

The death toll has gone up to seven in the Bhilai Steel Plant blast. At least fourteen workers have been injured, of whom five are stated to be in a critical condition.

Latest reports suggest that six workers have lost their life in the blast, while 14 others have been injured.

At least 12 workers were injured Tuesday in a blast at the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said.

The blast took place in a pipeline near coke oven section of the plant in Bhilai town, located around 30 kilometre from the state capital Raipur, a local police official told PTI.

"At least 12 people sustained burn injuries in the explosion," he said.

Police personnel and a rescue team rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that the injured were taken to a local hospital.

Further details are awaited. The plant is operated by the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).