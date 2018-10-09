Bhilai Steel Plant blast Latest updates: The Steel Authority of India Limited has confirmed that nine of its workers have lost their lives in the blast at the Bhilai Steel Plant. The authority said that the fire at the plant has been brought under control.
At least 12 workers were injured Tuesday in a blast at the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said.
The blast took place in a pipeline near coke oven section of the plant in Bhilai town, located around 30 kilometre from the state capital Raipur, a local police official told PTI.
"At least 12 people sustained burn injuries in the explosion," he said.
Police personnel and a rescue team rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that the injured were taken to a local hospital.
Further details are awaited. The plant is operated by the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).
Updated Date: Oct 09, 2018 15:12 PM
Highlights
Bhilai District Magistrate visits workers injured in blast
Bhilai District Magistrate Umesh Agarwal has reached the sector nine hospital to take stock of the situation. According to reports, a inquiry has been launched into the incident by the plant authorities. The probe will be carried out by the plant's internal technical committee and the police will take appropriate action based on the report of the committee.
SAIL confirms 9 deaths, says fire at industrial unit brought under control
The Steel Authority of India Limited has confirmed that nine of its workers have lost their lives in the blast at the Bhilai Steel Plant. The authority said that the fire at the plant has been brought under control.
Reports say number of injured people may go up as police, CISF forces continue search operations
According to reports, CISF has cordoned off the area and are helping the local police carry out search operations. Smoke has engulfed the area where the blast occurred, which is impeding the process. All those injured have been referred to the Jawaharlal Nehru Sector 9 Hospital in the steel plant campus.
Police sources say fumes, smoke impede rescue ops at Bhilai Steel Plant
According to the Bhilai IG GP Singh, the excessive smoke and gas fumes inside the plant is making the relief and rescue operations difficult. However, the hospital staff at sector 9 nine are doing their best to save lives of those injured. He also said that the police force has been kept on alert.
Bhilai Steel Plant's technical committee to investigate causes of blast
The Inspector General of Police, GP Singh has said that the technical committee of the Bhilai Steel Plant will investigate the incident thoroughly and the police will take the necessary action basis the report.
CISF cordons off Bhilai Steel Plant, relief and rescue operations underway
A team of Central Industrical Security Forces (CISF) has cordoned off the Bhilai steel plant. Rescue operations are underway. According to some reports, police sources have said that some more may be trapped there. The smoke and the gas released after the blast is hindering the pace of rescue operations.
Death toll rises to seven, five people critical
The death toll has gone up to seven in the Bhilai Steel Plant blast. At least fourteen workers have been injured, of whom five are stated to be in a critical condition.
Spot visuals from the site of blast
Blast took place near coke oven section of plant
According to steel plant officials, the blast took place in a pipeline near coke oven section of the plant.
They said that at least 14 workers who were working near furnace number 8 where this blast happened were injured, while six are dead. The condition of five of the injured is stated to be very critical.
Injured workers referred to Bhilai's sector nine hospital
According to reports, the blast took place around 11 am today in the blast furnace pipeline. Six workers have been killed while 14 others were injured and have been referred to the sector nine hospital in Bhilai.
Blast in Bhilai Steel Plant kills 6, injures 14
At least 14 workers were injured and six were killed on Tuesday in a blast at the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said.
The blast took place in a pipeline near coke oven section of the plant in Bhilai town, located around 30 kilometre from the state capital Raipur, a local police official told PTI.
15:12 (IST)
Spot visuals from Bhilai Steel Plant
14:57 (IST)
SAIL's statement on Bhilai Steel Plant explosion
In an unfortunate incident at around 10.30 am, today in SAIL Bhilai Steel Plant, there was a fire in gas pipe line of Coke Oven Battery Complex No 11 during a scheduled maintenance job. Some persons working at the site sustained burn injury.
Injured persons were immediately rushed to the BSP hospital for medical care and aid. Meanwhile, the fire has been controlled. So far, 9 persons have lost their lives and 14 are undergoing medical treatment. All resources have been mobilized to provide adequate care to the injured.
SAIL collective stands by the families of the affected and will ensure that and no stone is left unturned in providing all kinds of support.
14:55 (IST)
Bhilai District Magistrate visits workers injured in blast
Bhilai District Magistrate Umesh Agarwal has reached the sector nine hospital to take stock of the situation. According to reports, a inquiry has been launched into the incident by the plant authorities. The probe will be carried out by the plant's internal technical committee and the police will take appropriate action based on the report of the committee.
14:49 (IST)
SAIL confirms 9 deaths, says fire at industrial unit brought under control
The Steel Authority of India Limited has confirmed that nine of its workers have lost their lives in the blast at the Bhilai Steel Plant. The authority said that the fire at the plant has been brought under control.
14:46 (IST)
Reports say number of injured people may go up as police, CISF forces continue search operations
According to reports, CISF has cordoned off the area and are helping the local police carry out search operations. Smoke has engulfed the area where the blast occurred, which is impeding the process. All those injured have been referred to the Jawaharlal Nehru Sector 9 Hospital in the steel plant campus.
14:29 (IST)
Police sources say fumes, smoke impede rescue ops at Bhilai Steel Plant
According to the Bhilai IG GP Singh, the excessive smoke and gas fumes inside the plant is making the relief and rescue operations difficult. However, the hospital staff at sector 9 nine are doing their best to save lives of those injured. He also said that the police force has been kept on alert.
14:17 (IST)
Bhilai Steel Plant's technical committee to investigate causes of blast
The Inspector General of Police, GP Singh has said that the technical committee of the Bhilai Steel Plant will investigate the incident thoroughly and the police will take the necessary action basis the report.
14:14 (IST)
CISF cordons off Bhilai Steel Plant, relief and rescue operations underway
A team of Central Industrical Security Forces (CISF) has cordoned off the Bhilai steel plant. Rescue operations are underway. According to some reports, police sources have said that some more may be trapped there. The smoke and the gas released after the blast is hindering the pace of rescue operations.
14:10 (IST)
Death toll rises to seven, five people critical
The death toll has gone up to seven in the Bhilai Steel Plant blast. At least fourteen workers have been injured, of whom five are stated to be in a critical condition.
14:05 (IST)
Spot visuals from the site of blast
14:02 (IST)
Blast took place near coke oven section of plant
According to steel plant officials, the blast took place in a pipeline near coke oven section of the plant.
They said that at least 14 workers who were working near furnace number 8 where this blast happened were injured, while six are dead. The condition of five of the injured is stated to be very critical.
13:52 (IST)
Injured workers referred to Bhilai's sector nine hospital
According to reports, the blast took place around 11 am today in the blast furnace pipeline. Six workers have been killed while 14 others were injured and have been referred to the sector nine hospital in Bhilai.
13:48 (IST)
Leader of Opposition, Congress leader TS Singh Deo condoles death of steel plant worker
13:42 (IST)
Blast in Bhilai Steel Plant kills 6, injures 14
At least 14 workers were injured and six were killed on Tuesday in a blast at the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said.
The blast took place in a pipeline near coke oven section of the plant in Bhilai town, located around 30 kilometre from the state capital Raipur, a local police official told PTI.