BJP’s Ram Madhav tweets about attending funeral of Tibetan-Indian soldier in Ladakh but deletes it soon after
Madhav tweeted photos and paid tributes to SFF Coy Ldr Nyima Tenzin, who was killed last week after he stepped on a landmine in South Pangong
BJP’s national general secretary Ram Madhav attended the funeral of deceased Special Frontier Force (SFF) commando Nyima Tenzin on Monday while on a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh.
Madhav tweeted photos and paid tributes to the slain soldier, but deleted the post later. "Attended the funeral of SFF Coy Ldr Nyima Tenzin, a Tibetan who laid down his life protecting our borders in Ladakh, and laid a wreath as a tribute. Let the sacrifices of such valiant soldiers bring peace along the Indo-Tibetan border. That will be the real tribute to all martyr," Madhav had tweeted.
Tenzin was killed last week after he stepped on a landmine in South Pangong, according to a report by NDTV.
Madhav’s Ladakh visit began on Sunday where he addressed the first executive meeting of the newly formed state unit. On the same day, the Indian and Chinese armies held a nearly four-hour brigade commander-level interaction near Chushul which did not produce any tangible outcome, sources told PTI.
Following a confrontation along the southern bank of Pangong lake area on the intervening night of 29 and 30 August, India occupied a number of strategic heights in the Chushul sector overlooking crucial bases of the Chinese military. China too has deployed additional troops, tanks and anti-tank guided missiles in the area.
The two sides held extensive talks on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, each lasting over six hours, but no concrete result emerged from the negotiations.
India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.
With inputs from PTI
