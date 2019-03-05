BJP's official website comes under DDoS attack; shows Error 522 message on webpage indicating malware strike

The official website of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came under the attack of a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) on Monday — which is a malicious attempt to disrupt normal traffic of a targeted server, service or network by overwhelming the target or its surrounding infrastructure with a flood of internet traffic, according to Cloudflare.

The website, www.bjp.org, was down on Tuesday morning and a webpage with a message saying Error 522 showed up in its place. Some Twitter users also flagged the same on social media.

According to Cloudflare, a DDoS attack requires an attacker to gain control of a network of online machines in order to carry out an attack. Computers and other machines (such as IoT devices) are infected with malware, turning each one into a bot (or zombie). The attacker then has remote control over the group of bots, which is called a botnet.

And when the IP address of a victim is targeted by the botnet, each bot will respond by sending requests to the target, potentially causing the targeted server or network to overflow capacity, resulting in a denial-of-service to normal traffic. That is, in such a situation normal traffic routed to the website would be stopped from accessing it and the website won't open for viewers.

