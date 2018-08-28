BJP's Dilip Ghosh lashes out at Mamata Banerjee, says she should stop dreaming about becoming next prime minister

Kolkata: Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state unit of the BJP Tuesday said she should "stop dreaming about becoming the next Prime Minister" and focus on maintaining law and order in the state.

The ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Banerjee, has been using "terror tactics" to win elections in the state, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh alleged.

"Instead of dreaming of becoming the next prime minister, the chief minister should be concerned about restoring law and order in the state," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Banerjee accused the saffron party of resorting to "politics of killing" in Bengal. Referring to the panchayat poll violence, she said the BJP members are working in connivance with goons who had earlier served the CPM.

Banerjee also said that her party will make all efforts to oust the BJP from the Centre. Terming her allegations as "completely baseless", Ghosh said the TMC is afraid as it is "fast losing ground" to the BJP in Bengal.

"The ruling party has been misusing and abusing the police machinery and administration to win polls. The BJP is committed to end this reign of terror in Bengal," he said.

Ghosh charged the TMC leaders of employing "undemocratic ways" to suppress people. "The TMC is trying to terrorize people in former Maoist belt of Junglemahal as they had voted against the party in the panchayat polls. They are trying to suppress the voice of people," he said

The ruling party is trying to wipe out every sign of opposition from West Bengal, the state BJP president claimed. "Our workers are being killed every day in Bengal. But we will continue our democratic fight till we end the misrule of the TMC government," he added.