BJP workers rough up Chennai auto driver for questioning Tamilisai Soundararajan about rising fuel costs

An auto driver from Chennai was manhandled by a BJP cadre when he questioned the state party president, Tamilisai Soundararajan, about the rising fuel prices, reports have said. A video of the purported incident has been widely shared on social media.

In the video, Tamilisai is seen addressing reporters after an event in Chennai's Saidapet area, as a man dressed in khaki appears behind her and asks her about the rising cost of petrol and diesel.

#WATCH Saidapet(Chennai): BJP leader V Kalidass pushes and hits an auto rickshaw driver who asked Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Tamilisai Soundararajan about petrol price hike (16.9.18) pic.twitter.com/5SRH60sb23 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018

Tamilisai is seen listening to a journalist's question but does not turn around to face the man asking her about fuel costs. He purportedly questions her again after not getting an answer. As soon as the man asks his question, a BJP cadre standing behind Tamilisai pushes the man out of the way, after which other party men follow suit.

In the video of the incident, Tamilisai is seen completely ignoring the situation and smiling at reporters while the auto driver was being roughed up by party workers.

The man dragged away by the BJP supporters has been identified as Kathir, an auto driver from Chennai. Speaking to The News Minute, Kathir said that as an auto driver, rising fuel costs affect his life, because of which he asked Tamilisai about the prices of petrol and diesel while she was talking about the "good deeds of the government".

On Monday, petrol cost Rs 85.31 per litre in Chennai, and Kathir said he was unable to make ends meet because of the hike in fuel prices.

The Congress had called for a nationwide shutdown on 10 September in protest against the rising fuel prices and inflation. The party claimed that the bandh was supported by at least 21 Opposition parties in various states.