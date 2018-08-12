You are here:
BJP workers, activists rally against Vasundhara Raje in Jhalawar, ask Rajasthan CM to 'quit' constituency

India Press Trust of India Aug 12, 2018 12:41:28 IST

Kota: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is facing opposition from a section of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in her home constituency of Jhalawar even as she claimed that her party will score a clean win with 180 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Activists in Jhalawar, led by BJP worker Pramod Sharma, organised a bike rally with placards that read "Vasundhara, go back" and "Vasundhara, quit Jhalawar" on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement on 9 August.

File image of Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje. PTI

The rally, with over 1,000 activists riding nearly 500 motorcycles, passed through the markets of Jhalawar and adjoining Jhalrapatan cities of the home constituency of chief minister Raje. They were protesting against corruption and lack of development works in Jhalawar, the organisers said.

"We have launched the 'Vasundhra, quit Jhalawar movement' on the lines of Quit India Movement, as the public in chief miniater Raje's home constituency are fed up with corruption, non development in the 30 years of her rule," Pramod Sharma, a BJP worker for 20 years, said.

"Raje had been elected member of Parliament for five times, member of Legislative Assembly for three times from Jhalawar and is completing her second term as chief minister. But, she has done nothing for the common man of her constituency," Sharma alleged, and added that she destroyed the BJP unit in her area by politically assassinating true workers and promoting people with vested interests.

The activists are taking the 'Vasundhra, quit Jhalawar movement' to the people to convince them to vote against Raje in the upcoming elections, Lalit Vaishnav, an activist associated with the movement, said.

When contacted, Jhalawar district BJP president refuted all allegations levelled by the activists, saying overwhelming developmental works have been carried out in Jhalawar during Vasundhara Raje's tenure as chief minister.

He, however, admitted that a rally was organised in Jhalawar by the supporters of BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari, the veteran state BJP leader who has been rebelling against the Raje government ever since she has assumed power in the state.

Notably, Raje's son Dushyant Singh represents the Jhalawar-Baran parliamentary constituency.


