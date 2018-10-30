BJP to release second list of candidates for Telangana Assembly polls before Diwali

Hyderabad: BJP would release its second list of candidates for the 7 December assembly elections in Telangana before Diwali, a party leader said Tuesday.

The list, expected to comprise 30-40 seats, would be released "certainly before Diwali (on 7 November)", BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao told PTI. The party had released its first list of 38 nominees on 20 October.

There are a total 119 assembly seats in the state. The Gazette notification for the elections will be issued on 12 November and the last date of nominations is 19 November, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission.

Rao said the manifesto for the polls was likely to be released in the second week of November. The draft would be ready by the first weekend. For the manifesto, the BJP proposed regulation of liquor sale in the state, free transport to those taking up 'Deeksha' (religious code of behaviour) for visiting temples, including Sabarimala and total waiver of tax on petrol and diesel.

BJP president Amit Shah had kicked off the party's campaign for the Telangana polls on September at a public meeting at Mahabubnagar and addressed another meeting earlier this month at Karimnagar. On last Sunday, he addressed the national convention of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) held in the city.