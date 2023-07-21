Even as the Opposition continued to attack the BJP-led central government and Biren Singh government over Manipur video horror, the BJP on Friday launched a scathing attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not filing an FIR on a complaint filed by BJP female candidate who was sexually assaulted by TMC goons in Howrah’s Domjur during counting of votes for panchayat polls

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, “Another complaint filed by a woman candidate of BJP, in Howrah’s Domjur… She was groped and assaulted, by TMC candidate and his agents, inside the counting center on 11th Jul 2023. Mamata Banerjee’s police is still to file an FIR.”

Claiming that these are not isolated instances of crimes against women in Bengal, Malviya said women are being assaulted and stripped naked with impunity, in polling booths and counting centres, which are suppose to be manned by West Bengal police.

“The aggressors aren’t terrorists but TMC candidates in each of these cases…,” he tweeted along with posting a copy of the complaint.

He said of all the people, Mamata Banerjee is the most obnoxious when it comes to standing up for women, especially when rapists and criminals happen to be part of her craftily cultivated syndicate.

“She hasn’t even spared minor girls, who were raped and murdered… Blamed them for being in a consensual relationship, despite the brutality and illegality of forceful sex with a minor,” tweeted the BJP leader.

“But now that her conscience has emerged from the grave, she should step down, so that Bengal can be a safer place for women and young girls…,” he added.

In another case, a female BJP gram sabha candidate claimed that she was ‘stripped naked’ and ‘paraded’ by Trinamool Congress workers on 8 July during panchayat polls.

As per the complaint, the woman alleged that she was beaten up by about 40 Trinamool miscreants in Panchla area of ​​Howrah district.

“I was hit on the chest and head with a stick and I was thrown out of the polling station,” the BJP worker said.

Names of several people including Trinamool candidate Himanta Roy, Noor Alam, Alfi SK, Ranbir Panja Sanju, Sukmal Panja were also mentioned in the FIR.

“While some of these men were hitting me, Himanta Roy instigated Ali Sheikh and Sukamal Panja to tear my saree and inner dress. They further assaulted me and force undressed me to naked and molested me in front of other people,” the FIR added.

The woman also alleged that TMC workers stripped her naked and paraded her in the entire village.

