BJP should end end its 'stunts and theatrics' and bring an ordinance on sealing issue, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the BJP should end its "stunt and theatrics" over the sealing issue, and immediately bring an ordinance to maintain status quo and provide relief to lakhs of people. His comments came hours after the Supreme Court closed contempt proceedings against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari for breaking the civic agency's seal on premises in Delhi in September.

The apex court, however, slammed the Delhi BJP chief for leveling frivolous allegations against the court-mandated committee, saying it shows how "low he can stoop". "If BJP is done wid its stunts and theatrics, the people of Delhi urge BJP to immediately bring an ordinance now to maintain status quo, provide relief to lakhs of people and save their jobs (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted. The apex court also said that "misplaced political propaganda has no place" and "such practices should be deprecated".

Later, Tiwari claimed that the court had noted his concerns over the "pick and choose policy" in the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital. "The pick and choose policy of the Monitoring Committee and the illegal sealing actions which have been highlighted by us have been taken note of by the Supreme Court," he said in a statement.