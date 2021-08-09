BJP's Gulam Rasool Dar, his wife shot dead by militants in J&K's Anantnag; barbaric and cowardly, says party
Dar, a resident of Kulgam's Redwani, was a sarpanch affiliated with the BJP. He had unsuccessfully contested the last year's District Development Council elections
Srinagar: Militants Monday shot dead a BJP sarpanch and his wife in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The militants fired on Ghulam Rasool Dar, also the Kulgam district president of the BJP's Kisan Morcha, and his wife in Anantnag town in south Kashmir, a police official said. He said the two were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
Dar, a resident of Kulgam's Redwani, was a sarpanch affiliated with the BJP. He had unsuccessfully contested the last year's District Development Council elections.
Dar was currently living in a rented accommodation in Anantnag.
BJP Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Altaf Thakur called the incident barbaric and cowardly. He urged the police to nab the perpetrators and “punish them sternly”.
He further said, “The attacking and killing of innocent people will lead nowhere. Such acts reflect the frustration of militants.”
He also expressed his sympathies for the grieving families.
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant-governor Manoj Sinha took to Twitter to condemn the attack.
He tweeted:
I strongly condemn brutal terrorist attack on the Sarpanch GH Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo of Redwani Bala,Kulgam.This is an act of cowardice & perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to bereaved family in this time of grief.
— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 9, 2021
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti also tweeted condolences.
Extremely sorry to hear that BJP District President & his wife have been shot dead by militants today. My condolences to their families & loved ones.
— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 9, 2021
