BJP releases 13th list for LS polls, announces four candidates from Gujarat, fields new faces from three seats

New Delhi: Central Election Committee of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its 13th list of candidates for the forthcoming national and state elections.

In three of the four seats announced Sunday, BJP has fielded fresh faces for the parliamentary polls.

While incumbent MP from Junagadh seat, Rajeshbhai Chudasma will contest again from his constituency, BJP has announced new faces for Patan, Anand, and Chota Udaipur constituencies.

It has fielded Bharatsinh Dabhi Thakur from Patan, Miteshbhai Patel from Anand and Geetaben Rathva from Chhota Udaipur.

In addition to these parliamentary candidates, BJP has also announced Jasabhai Barad as its candidate for the by-election on the Talala legislative Assembly.

Polls for 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on 23 April. The counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

