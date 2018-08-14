You are here:
BJP rejects reports of simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, 11 assemblies, says Amit Shah called for 'positive debate' on subject

India Indo-Asian News Service Aug 14, 2018 20:37:00 IST

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday dismissed reports that the government was planning to hold simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and 11 state Assemblies early next year.

"The BJP rejects any such misconception," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told a press conference at the party headquarters.

File image of Sambit Patra addressing the media. Twitter/@BJP4India

He said as far as the idea of "one nation, one election" is concerned, BJP president Amit Shah, in his letter to the Law Commission on Monday, has appealed for a positive discussion on the issue with all stakeholders.

"In Shah's letter, there is no mention of holding simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha with that of 11 state Assemblies as reported by some media organisations," he said.

He said the BJP supports the idea of 'one nation, one election' but no one should spread misconception about it.

"In a democracy, a positive discussion must take place for any kind of reform. He (Amit Shah) has given a call for holding discussions and has said that if there is a consensus over the issue, it will be good for the country," he said.

The BJP leader also said that President Ram Nath Kovind, former president Pranab Mukherjee, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have supported 'one nation, one election.'

Reports of government planning to hold simultaneous polls emerged on Monday after a BJP delegation submitted Shah's letter to the Law Commission.

Shah told the Commission that simultaneous polls would lead to cutting down expenditure on holding elections.

He also rejected objections by Opposition parties that "one nation, one election" will be against the basic structure of the Indian federal system. "In fact, it will strengthen the federal structure in India," Shah said.

Shah also said that a perpetual electoral process strained national resources and that in a progressive democracy like India developmental work and policy decisions get halted when the Model Code of Conduct is enforced ahead of the elections.


