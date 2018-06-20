BJP-PDP fallout: Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra places Assembly under suspended animation

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra on Wednesday placed the state Assembly under suspended animation. After the imposition of Governor's Rule, Vohra exercised his powers under the Constitution.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah had demanded the dissolution of the Assembly so that the process of holding early elections in the state could be started.

On Tuesday, the BJP suddenly withdrew its support to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and pulled out of the ruling PDP-BJP coalition, causing the government to collapse.

All major political parties including the PDP, National Conference and the BJP said they would not explore the possibility of forming an elected government in the state. Abdullah said horse trading could not be ruled out unless the Assembly was dissolved.

In the 87-member Assembly, the PDP has 28 seats, while 25 seats are with BJP, 15 with National Conference, 12 with Congress, one with CPM, two with Peoples Conference and one with Peoples Democratic Front. There are also three independent MLAs.