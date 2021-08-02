BJP MPs meet Narendra Modi amid Assam-Mizoram border row; North East close to heart, says PM

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said he has directed state police to withdraw FIR against Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena as a 'goodwill gesture'

On Monday, BJP MPs from both Houses of Parliament met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the backdrop of the ongoing border dispute between Assam and Mizoram and apprised him of the developments.

The MPs from the North East presented the prime minsister with a memorandum on various issues pertaining to the region including the Assam-Mizoram border row, as per ANI.

The memorandum stated:"A series of confidence-building measures have taken place over the past few days, yet the actions of the Congress remain as devious and mischievous".

“Through 2018 they tried to make CAA and NRC political issues but the people of North East gave them a befitting reply. Now, they are stoking tempers between Assam and Mizoram," the memorandum from the delegation that included union minister Kiran Rijiju, Pratima Bhowmik and Rajiv Ranjan Singh further stated, as per News18.

The memorandum further stated that the BJP MPs said that they want to convey to all those elements who view the Assam-Mizoram issue as a means of "spreading chaos in India that their shenanigans will not work". The MPs further said in the memorandum that they would like to unequivocally state that under the NDA government led by Modi "development work in the North East has been historic and unparalleled".

The prime minister in turn told the MPs that the North East is very close to his heart and his love for the region is very natural.

Talking to media after the meeting, Rijiju alleged that foreign forces are fuelling fire in the region by making inciting statements and promoting manipulated contents. Quoting Modi, Rijiju said the prime minister asserted that he doesn't look at the region from the prism of politics.

Rijiju told News18, “I appeal to all the Congress leaders to not create a situation like this but work for the interest of the North East. Stop playing politics on the issue.”

Earlier, the prime minister met Mizoram governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to discuss the border situation and how to diffuse the tensions between two states, as per sources. Kambhampati is also scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the evening today, sources said.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said he has directed state police to withdraw FIR against Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena as a "goodwill gesture". However, he further said that cases against the other police officers will be pursued.

"I have noted statements in media by Honble Mizoram CM Zoramthanga wherein he has expressed his desire to settle the border dispute amicably. Assam always wants to keep the spirit of North East alive. We are also committed to ensuring peace along our borders," said Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet.

"To take this goodwill gesture ahead, I have directed Assam Police to withdraw FIR against K Vanlalvena, Hon'ble MP, Rajya Sabha from Mizoram. However, cases against other accused police officers will be pursued," he added.

The MP was booked by Assam Police in connection with border violence. Earlier on Sunday, Sarma said that the main focus is on keeping the spirit of the North East alive.

"What happened along Assam-Mizoram border is unacceptable to people of both states. Mizoram Chief Minister had promised to call me to post his quarantine. Border disputes can only be resolved through discussion," tweeted Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday which was then retweeted by his Mizoram counterpart.

Shah on Sunday spoke to Sarma and Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga over the phone to defuse the border tension between the two northeastern states.

During the phone call, it was decided to resolve the border issue amicably through meaningful dialogue, Zoramthanga said. "As per telephonic discussion with Home Minister and Assam chief minister, we agreed to resolve the Mizoram-Assam border issue amicably through meaningful dialogue," he tweeted.

Zoramthanga also urged the people of Mizoram to refrain from posting provocative messages and misuse of social media in order to de-escalate the ongoing tension.

"In the meantime, in order to prevent any possible escalation of the situation, I request the people of Mizoram to avoid posting sensitive messages and make judicious use of social media platforms," he said.

Tension continued at the border areas after the violent clash that took place near Vairengte town in Mizoram's Kolasib district on 26 July, leaving at least seven people from Assam, including six police personnel, dead.

The Centre has deployed around five companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) to defuse tension.

