BJP MP from Khandwa Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passes away; Narendra Modi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan pay tributes
Modi said that Chauhan will be remembered for his 'contributions to parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills'
Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, died on Tuesday morning. He was 68.
Chauhan was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after a continuous deterioration in his health. He had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus .
Over the past few days, Chauhan was on ventilator support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed sadness over the demise of the sitting BJP MP and conveyed his condolences to the family.
The Prime Minister said that Chauhan will be remembered for his "contributions to parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh".
Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to Parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2021
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had earlier paid a visit to the Khandwa MP, said on Tuesday that the BJP had lost an "ideal worker" in Chauhan.
Sharing a photograph of Nand Kumar Singh, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister said, "All our efforts have gone in vain. BJP has lost an ideal worker, able organiser and dedicated leader in him. It is a personal loss for me," the tweet read.
लोकप्रिय जननेता नंदू भैया, हम सबको छोड़कर चले गये। हमारे सब प्रयास विफल हुए।
नंदू भैया के रूप में @BJP4India ने एक आदर्श कार्यकर्ता, कुशल संगठक, समर्पित जननेता को खो दिया। मैं व्यथित हूं।
नंदू भैया का जाना मेरे लिए व्यक्तिगत क्षति है। pic.twitter.com/ZldBui0I71
— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 2, 2021
Chauhan was first elected as an MP from Khandwa in 1996 when the Bharatiya Janata Party had first formed the government under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Before that, he had been a member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly from 1985 to 96. Chauhan was also the party president for the state of Madhya Pradesh until 18 April, 2018. Rakesh Singh, the MP from Jabalpur, then replaced him.
In 2014, Chauhan defeated the sitting MP, Congress' Arun Subash Chandra Yadav. He repeated the feat once again in 2019.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Pangong Tso disengagement: Three key takeaways as India, China finally break the deadlock
The Pangong Tso disengagement is by no means the end of the Ladakh standoff, as both troops are still deployed offensively at Gogra-Hot Springs, Galwan Valley and Depsang Plains, that should be part of the next stage of extrication
Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kalliasseri profile: CPM likely to replace incumbent TV Rajesh due to two-term policy
The current MLA from Kalliasseri Assembly constituency is CPM leader TV Rajesh, who was recently in the news for being named in the charge sheet in a 2012 murder case
Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Kasaragod profile: NA Nellikkunnu won for second time in 2016 in IUML stronghold
The IUML, a constituent of Congress-led UDF, has won every election from Kasaragod Assembly constituency since 1980