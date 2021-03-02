BJP MP from Khandwa Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passes away; Narendra Modi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan pay tributes

Modi said that Chauhan will be remembered for his 'contributions to parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills'

Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, died on Tuesday morning. He was 68.

Chauhan was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after a continuous deterioration in his health. He had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus .

Over the past few days, Chauhan was on ventilator support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed sadness over the demise of the sitting BJP MP and conveyed his condolences to the family.

The Prime Minister said that Chauhan will be remembered for his "contributions to parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh".

Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to Parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2021

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had earlier paid a visit to the Khandwa MP, said on Tuesday that the BJP had lost an "ideal worker" in Chauhan.

Sharing a photograph of Nand Kumar Singh, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister said, "All our efforts have gone in vain. BJP has lost an ideal worker, able organiser and dedicated leader in him. It is a personal loss for me," the tweet read.

Chauhan was first elected as an MP from Khandwa in 1996 when the Bharatiya Janata Party had first formed the government under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Before that, he had been a member of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly from 1985 to 96. Chauhan was also the party president for the state of Madhya Pradesh until 18 April, 2018. Rakesh Singh, the MP from Jabalpur, then replaced him.

In 2014, Chauhan defeated the sitting MP, Congress' Arun Subash Chandra Yadav. He repeated the feat once again in 2019.