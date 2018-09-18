BJP MP Babul Supriyo threatens to break man's leg at public event for differently-abled in West Bengal's Asansol

BJP MP Babul Supriyo kicked up a controversy on Tuesday after he threatened to 'break a leg' of a man and hand him a crutch during an event for differently-abled people at Nazrul Manch in West Bengal's Asansol.

The Union minister reportedly lost his cool after the man kept moving during the programme, distracting Supriyo. He also asked his security personnel to break the man's leg if he further 'dared to move from his place'.

What happened to you? Any problem? I can break one of your legs: Union Minister Babul Supriyo to a man during a program for differently abled people at Nazrul Manch in Asansol #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/cFxpF7K6Pn — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2018

The incident, which was captured on camera, took place when Supriyo was invited to distribute wheelchairs and other equipment among the differently-abled, News18 reported.

The singer-turned politician was seen in the video saying, "What happened to you? Any problem? I can break one of your legs."

Warning the man against moving any further, Supriyo told one of the security officials, "Next time if he moves from there then remove one of his legs, adding, and I will give these people sticks to beat you up. Have you understood? Now clap for this man."