You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

BJP MP Babul Supriyo threatens to break man's leg at public event for differently-abled in West Bengal's Asansol

India FP Staff Sep 19, 2018 11:08:41 IST

BJP MP Babul Supriyo kicked up a controversy on Tuesday after he threatened to 'break a leg' of a man and hand him a crutch during an event for differently-abled people at Nazrul Manch in West Bengal's Asansol.

The Union minister reportedly lost his cool after the man kept moving during the programme, distracting Supriyo. He also asked his security personnel to break the man's leg if he further 'dared to move from his place'.

The incident, which was captured on camera, took place when Supriyo was invited to distribute wheelchairs and other equipment among the differently-abled, News18 reported.

The singer-turned politician was seen in the video saying, "What happened to you? Any problem? I can break one of your legs."

Warning the man against moving any further, Supriyo told one of the security officials, "Next time if he moves from there then remove one of his legs, adding, and I will give these people sticks to beat you up. Have you understood? Now clap for this man."


Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018 11:08 AM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores