You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

BJP MLA Surendra Singh says every Hindu should have at least five children because kids are 'prasad'

India Press Trust of India Jul 26, 2018 13:51:27 IST

Ballia: A child is a gift from god and every Hindu should have at least five, two for the man, two for the woman and one surplus, BJP's controversial Uttar Pradesh MLA Surendra Singh has said.

Hindus will become a minority if there is "no balance" in population control, the legislator from Bairia, who earlier this month said rape cannot be curbed even if Lord Ram descends on earth, told reporters on Wednesday night.

File image of BJP MLA Surendra Singh . YouTube screengrab

File image of BJP MLA Surendra Singh. YouTube screengrab

"Hindus should have at least five children. Two for the man, two for the woman and one surplus. Giving birth to a child is 'prasad' (gift) from God. India can become strong, when Hindus are strong. When Hindu is weak, India is weak...," Singh said.

According to him, the Hindu community should be concerned that they will become a minority if there is "no balance in population control" and have more children.

"Hindus will be a minority, not due to terrorists but due to themselves," he said.

Singh's statements have often put the state's ruling BJP in an embarrassing spot.

After the Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur Assembly bypolls earlier this year, he blamed ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government for the party's humiliating defeat in both places.

"The BJP government has not been able to give a transparent government," the MLA had said.

He had also endorsed the view of senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi that the rising prices of petrol and diesel were responsible for the BJP's defeat in the by-elections.

Before that, Singh had said the 2019 Lok Sabha elections would be an "Islam vs Bhagwan" battle.


Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 13:51 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores