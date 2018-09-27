BJP MLA Sangeet Som attacked by unknown miscreants at Meerut residence; attackers opened fire and hurled grenade

BJP MLA Sangeet Som was reportedly attacked on Wednesday night at his residence in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh by unidentified miscreants. The attackers, according to sources, opened fire and hurled a grenade at the house.

Sources said that there were about 4-5 of the attackers who came in a car and attacked the Meerut Cantonment bungalow when Som was at home. Som is under the cover of level 'Z' security, and there were around 32 guards present on duty when the attack took place.

ANI quoted the second-time MLA as saying, "I have not received any threats. But yes, I had received a call two years ago that I will be killed with a grenade."

Meerut: Residence of BJP MLA Sangeet Som was attacked by unidentified miscreants last night. They opened fire & hurled a hand grenade at his residence. The MLA says 'I have not received any threats. But yes, I had received a call 2 years ago that I will be killed with a grenade.' pic.twitter.com/jigrKrlMqg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 26, 2018

According to Times Now, no one was hurt in the incident which took place around 12.40 am late night on Wednesday, just a few minutes after Som reached his residence after visiting his constituency Sardhana.

In March 2018, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court had asked the Centre to take a decision on the plea made by Som to increase his security arrangements. On 13 March, the court sought the Centre's reply on the plea filed by Som seeking Z plus security cover in other states.

In his plea, the BJP MLA had argued that his life is under threat from terrorist organisations. Arguing in the case, the Centre's representative had said that the security provided to the MLA is enough for ensuring his safety.

Security is ensured by the police and local government to high-risk and VIP individuals. The threat perception decides the categories of the level of security provided. They are: Z+ (highest level), Z, Y and X. Among these, Z+ category has a security cover of 36 personnel, and Z category has a security cover of 22 personnel.

Som is an accused of inciting riots in Muzaffarnagar in 2013. He was given top-level security in 2014.

With inputs from ANI and 101 Reporters