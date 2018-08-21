BJP MLA Raja Singh taken into preventive custody after planning protest to demand release of 'gau rakshaks'

BJP MLA Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody by Hyderabad police from his residence on Tuesday.

ANI reported that the MLA had been planning to protest in front of the police commissioner's office, demanding the release of 'gau rakshaks' from custody.

After the infamous Alwar lynching of a Muslim man over suspicion of being a cow smuggler, the MLA from Goshamaha, Telangana had earlier stated, "Incidents of lynching will not stop till the time cow gets the status of 'Rashtra Mata'."

On 22 July, in a video message on a social networking website, Singh had said he does not want "khoon-kharaba" (bloodletting) on the issue, but if the bloodshed has to stop, the cow must be declared the mother of the nation.

In the seven-minute clip, the lawmmaker had also urged MPs to make such a demand in Parliament.

"Till cow is not accorded the status of 'Rashtra Mata', I feel the war for 'gau raksha' (cow protection) will not stop even if 'gau rakshaks' (cow protectors) are put into jails or bullets are fired at them," Singh said.

He had also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for the demand.

"Till the time a ministry of cow protection is created in every state and stringent laws are enacted for cow protection, I feel such killings will not stop....this is my feeling and I am telling the fact," Singh, known for making controversial remarks, had said.

Maintaining that he never supported the killing or beating up of people by "gau rakshaks", Singh, had said that "nobody discusses protection of cows and how to stop such violence".

With inputs from PTI