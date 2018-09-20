BJP MLA from Katol Ashish Deshmukh demands declaration of drought in parts of Vidarbha, seeks assistance for farmers

Nagpur: Disgruntled BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh demanded Wednesday that the state government declare drought in some parts of Vidarbha and provide necessary assistance to farmers. Many parts of Vidarbha including Katol, Amravati, Yavatmal and Buldhana are facing shortage of water for irrigation as well as for drinking purposes, he said.

No guardian minister has reviewed the situation in these parts, he claimed. "Farmers would hardly be able to save their kharif crops," he said. Deshmukh, who has often criticised his own party over various issues, also informed that he has invited AAP's Rajya Sabha member Anil Singh, BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, TMC's Dinesh Trivedi and NCP's Majid Memon for `Vidarbha Yuva Sansad' at Kalol on 22 September.

Asked if he is trying to send out a political message by inviting opposition leaders, he said, "We can not deny the fact that the youth are disappointed due to lack of job opportunities....We are going to discuss that."