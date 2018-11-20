You are here:
BJP MLA Dilip Shekhawat greeted with garland of shoes in Madhya Pradesh's Nagada

India FP Staff Nov 20, 2018 19:55:46 IST

In an embarrassing incident for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Dilip Shekhawat, he was greeted with a garland of shoes in Madhya Pradesh's Nagada on Monday while campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls.

In a video of the incident, a man can be seen greeting Shekhawat with a garland of shoes. On realising that they weren't flowers, the MLA throws the garland away in anger and gets into a fight with the man, shoving him.

Shekhawat is a sitting MLA from the Nagada-Khachrod Assembly seat. His name featured in the first list of the 177 candidates the BJP released for the upcoming polls.


