BJP MLA claims ‘factory of conversion’ operating in Ajmer; urges state govt to take immediate action against those 'luring Hindus to Christianity'

Jaipur: BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani on Wednesday claimed that a "factory of conversion" has been operating in Ajmer for some time now. "It is as if there is a factory of conversion operating from some time now. Earlier it was there in Kota. Now, it is spreading in Ajmer", he said while addressing a press conference.

"An incident from Kishangarh came to light yesterday. A poor family lives there. Three Christian women are going there for some time on the pretext of prayers...gather children aged 12-15 years or some women and talk of religious conversion there", the BJP MLA added.

He claimed that they are told to remove all pictures of Hindu gods and goddesses from their homes and worship Jesus Christ. "Several of the families there are poor. It is condemnable how they are being lured to Christianity by money. Tension prevailed over the issue in Kishanganj on Tuesday. It prevails on Wednesday. Just in the name of appeasment...if, the Christian missionaries try to convert Hindus into Christian by giving money, Hindu society will not accept it", he said.

Urging the state government to take immediate action against them, the BJP leader said, "We won't tolerate it either. We demand that the government act immediately against them. From where do they get the money? We would like to know the source".

"Should the Hindu religion keep facing such attacks just for the sake of maintaining communal harmony? These people are greedy for votes. The government assured that they will reply on it. If you attempt conversion by providing money or by exerting pressure...the society won't accept it...we won't tolerate it and no one should tolerate it either", he said.