BJP MLA B Sriramulu demands separate statehood for north Karnataka; accuses CM of being partial, ignoring region

India Press Trust of India Jul 27, 2018 18:37:19 IST

Bengaluru: In an embarrassment to the BJP in Karnataka, its party Molkalmoru MLA B Sriramulu on Friday batted for separate statehood for North Karnataka, alleging injustice to the region.

BSR Congress leader Sreeramulu. IBNLive

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa had earlier flayed those demanding separate statehood, saying such a demand will not lead to any solution. Party MP Shobha Karandlaje too dismissed the demand for separate statehood. Sriramulu said he would support the bandh call given by some organisations on 2 August demanding separate statehood for the region.

Some leaders, including Congress leader H K Patil, from the region, have accused the state government of having done injustice to North Karnataka in its state budget. Organisations like Uttara Karnataka Horata Samiti and Uttara Karnataka Vikasa Vedike has also accused the state government of ignoring the region's interests. "We will not keep quiet if injustice is meted out to North Karnataka. We the MLAs from North Karnataka are holding discussions. Just wait and watch, what we will do next.

Like separate Telangana, this (movement) will also become a big 'revolution'. The coalition government has ignored North Karnataka. Chief Minister Kumaraswamy is practising the politics of partiality," Sriramulu said.

Sriramulu said Kumaraswamy should not forget that he was the chief minister of the state and not a few regions. "Kumaraswamy is behaving as if he is the chief
minister of a couple of districts. He is ignoring the people of Hyderabad-Karnataka region," the BJP MLA said. Speaking to reporters at Mysuru, Karandlaje said the demand for statehood was not appropriate and she would not agree to it.


Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 18:37 PM

