BJP MLA arrested for verbally abusing woman police officer in Maharashtra's Tumsar

Nagpur: A BJP MLA from Bhandara district in Maharashtra was arrested on Saturday for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman police official.

An official said Charan Waghmare, MLA from Tumsar constituency, had abused the woman police officer during a function held on 16 September to distribute construction kits to workers.

"During the function, the MLA and the victim, who was on official duty at the function, got into an altercation. After the MLA allegedly used abusive language, the woman official filed a complaint with Tumsar police station on 18 September," he said.

A case was registered under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) among others, and, following a probe, Waghmare was held on Saturday, he said.