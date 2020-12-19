BJP leaders hail Modi for 'setting record straight' on farm laws; Congress hits back, says farmers, not Oppn protesting

A number of leaders from the ruling BJP as well as the Opposition parties took to Twitter to voice their opinion after Modi clarified Centre's stand on the three contentious farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the farmers of Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing during a Kisan Sammelan event on Friday. In his virtual address, the prime minister reiterated the commitment of his government towards the welfare of farmers. The prime minister explained how the three farm laws that were introduced recently are are a step towards making farmers’ lives better.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have been protesting along the Delhi's border entry points for over three weeks demanding a repeal of the three farm laws that were passed hurriedly in the Parliament.

The prime minister said that he was ready to discuss every issue and assuage concerns of the farmers. “If anyone has any concerns, then with our heads bowed, our hands folded, with humility, we are willing to allay their fears,” he said.

The prime minsier also said that the talk about minimum support price (MSP) ending with the new laws "is the biggest lie ever". The event addressed virtually by the Modi was attended by about 1,000 farmers in all the 52 district headquarters of Madhya Pradesh.

In his address, the prime minister also claimed that Rs 16,000 crores were being transferred into the bank accounts of 35 lakh farmers of Madhya Pradesh while accusing the Opposition of "misleading" cultivators.

The Prime Minister said that the Opposition used farmers for vote-bank politics and is now upset that the BJP government has brought the farm laws. As Modi sought to present the Centre's stand on the issue, a number of leaders from the ruling BJP as well as the Opposition parties took to Twitter to voice their opinion.

Several of the BJP leaders praised the prime minister on Twitter for taking the Opposition head-on and "giving proof" of how the Central Government has "strengthened" the MSP system.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claimed that the prime minister has provided more to the farmers by bringing welfare schemes and new farm laws.

Prakash Javadekar, a BJP leader and minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet, requested the farmers not to get swayed by political parties. He sought to assure farmers that the Central Government wants their welfare.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted that Modi in his virtual address, gave the proof that his government has strengthened the MSP system.

BJP National President JP Nadda to praised the prime minister's speech, saying Modi is working for the betterment of farmers and their livelihood.

अन्नदाता भाई-बहनों को अच्छा जीवन मिल सके, आय को बढ़ाकर उनको सशक्त किया जा सके, बंधनों से मुक्त कर, मजबूत अधिकार प्रदान किए जा सकें, संभावनाओं के नए द्वार खोले जा सकें, आधुनिक तकनीकें प्रदान की जा सकें, इसके लिए सिर्फ मोदी जी ने सार्थक प्रयास किए हैं। #ModiWithFarmers — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 18, 2020

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Modi is working on making the farmers of the country capable and strong. He also said that both the Central and the Madhya Pradesh governments are working together to double the income of the farmers of the state.

देश के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में मध्यप्रदेश की शिवराज सरकार हमारे अन्नदाताओं को आर्थिक रूप से सक्षम और मजबूत बनाने के लिए दृढ़ संकल्पित है। मध्य प्रदेश सरकार ने प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना के अंतर्गत खरीफ 2018, खरीफ़ 2019 और 1/2 pic.twitter.com/RB5D7l8PgE — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 18, 2020

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the prime minister in his address to farmers on Friday has set the records straight. He has made it categorical that the government has procured more farm produce on MSP than the previous dispensations.

Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi Sets The Records Straight! With Nothing But Plain Facts & Figures, Hon’ble PM Has Made It Categorical That Our Government Is That Of The Farmers & We’ve Offered & Procured More Farm Produce On MSP Than Previous Dispensations.#ModiWithFarmers pic.twitter.com/1NsqjGYS0l — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) December 18, 2020

However, soon after Modi's speech, several Opposition leaders asked Modi to "listen" to the farmers and repeal the three farm laws. Some of the Opposition leaders also said that the prime minister, instead of offering a solution to the deadlock, used the virtual address to deliver a political speech.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, accusing the prime minister of making a "false appeal" to farmers. He also appealed to Modi to take back the farm laws.

आदत के अनुसार मोदी जी ने आज फिर असत्याग्रह किया। किसानों की बात सुनो, कृषि विरोधी क़ानून वापस लो! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 18, 2020

Former Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar too tweeted in Hindi, saying that he had hoped the prime minister in his address would provide some solution to the agitating farmers, but it was more of a political speech targeting the Opposition. "It's not Opposition, but farmers who are sitting at Delhi's border. Please don't get confused. Don't doubt their intelligence. It's the government which is confused. If not, please take back the laws," Babbar tweeted.

उम्मीद थी कि प्रधानमंत्री के संबोधन से हल निकलेगा। लेकिन उनका संबोधन तो विपक्ष के ख़िलाफ़ चुनावी भाषण निकला। दिल्ली के बॉर्डर पर धरने पर विपक्ष नहीं किसान बैठे हैं। वे भ्रमित नहीं हैं। उनके बौद्धिक गुणों पर शक न करें। भ्रमित तो सरकार है। ऐसा नहीं होता तो ये क़ानून ही न आते। — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) December 18, 2020

Congress spokesperson Akhilesh P Singh slammed the prime minister for addressing farmers in Madhya Pradesh, when the protesters are camped around Delhi's borders. He tweeted in Hindi:

नाराज़ किसान दिल्ली के सीमा पर बैठे है और

मोदी जी किसानो को समझाने गुजरात,मध्यप्रदेश जा रहे है।। इसे ही दिखावा कहते है। — Akhilesh P. Singh (@AkhileshPSingh) December 18, 2020

Responding to the prime minister's statement promising farmers that the Central Government will not withdraw the MSP system or the APMC, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan asked how could the people trust the prime minister when the govt has still not fulfilled the past promises to "bring back black money" and "improve GDP in GDP 50 days after demonetisation".

आपकी बातों पर कैसे भरोसा करे लोग?आपने कहा था की कालाधन ला कर 15 लाख सबको दिए जाएंगे,आपने कहा था की नोटबन्दी के बाद 50 दिन दो GDP बढ़ेगी,आपने कहा था की भ्रष्टाचार कम होगा,कुछ भी तो नही हुआ,बाद में आप MSP को भी जुमला कह देंगे,आप MSP के लिए उसी बिल में क्योँ नही 4 लाइन लिख देते है? https://t.co/KtUizjfiiW — MLA Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) December 18, 2020

ON Friday, the prime minister had also promised that the MSP system will continue even after the implemenation of the three laws. Responding the prime minister's statement, AAP MLP Vinay Mishra said that farmers in the Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are suffering because the lcoal mandis have been closed.

"In Bihar, the MSP for corn is Rs 1,869, but farmers are selling produce at Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 because the local mandis have beeb closed, AMPC Act is not implemented. Farmers are forced to take a loss of Rs 9 per kilo. It's your govt there. Please ensure MSP there."

जैसे UP-बिहार के किसानों को मिलता है? MSP बिहार में मक्के का 1869 है, किन्तु किसान वहाँ के 800 से 1000 तक मे बेच रहे है, क्योँ की कई स्थानीय मंडिया बंद हो चुकी है, APMC कानून वहाँ खत्म कर दिए गए, एक किलो मक्के पर 9 रुपये का नुकसान किसान झेल रहा है,आपकी सरकार है, MSP दिलाये वहाँ । https://t.co/OxgUlfpV2x — Vinay Mishra (MLA-Dwarka) (@vinaymishra_aap) December 18, 2020

CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, commenting on a news clip on farmers not getting MSP in Madhya Pradesh, said that the farmers will not get anything from the prime minsiter's words and asked the NDA government to take back the farm laws.