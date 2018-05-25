You are here:
BJP leaders Ganeshi Lal and Kummanam Rajasekharan appointed governors of Odisha and Mizoram respectively

India PTI May 25, 2018 21:36:30 IST

New Delhi: BJP leaders Ganeshi Lal and Kummanam Rajasekharan were on Friday appointed as governors of Odisha and Mizoram respectively.

File image of Kummanam Rajasekharan. News18

According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique, Prof Ganeshi Lal will take over as the new governor of Odisha, a post which had fallen vacant in March this year after veteran Naga leader SC Jamir completed his tenure.

Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik had been given additional charge of Odisha.

Lal is a former Haryana BJP chief.

"The President of India has been pleased to appoint Prof Ganeshi Lal to be the Governor of Odisha with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," the communique said.

In his second order, the president appointed Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan as the Governor of Mizoram.

He will be replacing Lt General (Retd) Nirbhay Sharma, who is completing his tenure on 28 May, 2018.

Sixty-five-year-old Rajasekharan had given up his government job to became 'pracharak' of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh. He was appointed as the state BJP chief in 2015.


Updated Date: May 25, 2018 21:36 PM

