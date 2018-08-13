You are here:
BJP leaders from Rajasthan, Babita and Narendra Chauhan suspended from party after courting arrest in bribery case

India Press Trust of India Aug 13, 2018 10:45:49 IST

Jaipur: Rajasthan's Beawar municipality chairperson Babita Chauhan and her husband Narendra Chauhan, arrested in a bribery case, have been suspended from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

They were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for taking bribe of Rs 2.25 lakh on 8 August.

A middleman was also arrested in the case.

The decision to suspend the couple from the Bharatiya Janata Party's primary membership was taken on the directions of party state president Madan Lal Saini, BJP's Ajmer Dehat district president BP Saraswat said in a statement.


