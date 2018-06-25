Football world cup 2018

BJP leaders call Emergency 'darkest period of Indian democracy': Congress says current leadership 'never supported it'

India FP Staff Jun 25, 2018 13:44:55 IST

Politicians from parties such as the BJP and Congress took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Monday to mark the 43rd anniversary of the Emergency that then-prime minister Indira Gandhi had imposed in 1975. While BJP leaders such as Arun Jaitley, Amit Shah and other called it the "darkest period of Indian democracy", Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the present leadership never supported the Emergency.

Gandhi imposed Emergency on 25 June, 1975 on account of international disturbances, suspending key fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution to every citizen.

Arun Jaitley: The Union finance minister, in a series of tweets, compared Indira Gandhi to German dictator Adolf Hitler and said that both never abrogated the Constitution. "They used a republican Constitution to transform democracy into dictatorship. Hitler arrested most of the opposition Members of Parliament & converted his minority Government in Parliament into a 2/3rd majority govt," Jaitley wrote on Twitter.

Amit Shah: The BJP chief tweeted that the Congress imposed Emergency for political greed and in the process, murdered India's democracy. He also remembered and thanked all those who retaliated against the government at that time.

Shobha Karandlaje: The BJP MP called it the "DARKEST period in India’s independence history." "Thrown Lakhs of people in jails and curtailed freedom to speak. An @INCIndia gift, which India will never forget, and never forgive!" she said in a tweet.

Shehzaad Poonawalla: The Congress supporter took a dig at the grand old party of India and posted a picture of the headlines published on 25 June, 1975.

Amrita Bhinder: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha spokesperson, Amrita Bhinder said Gandhi's Emergency was "darkest period of democracy".

Ravi Shankar Prasad: The Union law minister said that with the Emergency, "Indian democracy witnessed the biggest crisis in its history." He shared memories of the time, when he was a young student and fought against the Emergency.

Ananth Kumar: BJP MP and Union parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar said the Congress-imposed Emergency cannot be "forgotten or forgiven".

Sudhanshu Mittal: In an apparent reference to Congress, the BJP leader said the party must apologise for its misdeeds instead of "trivializing the excesses and sufferings of the people".

Abhishek Manu Singhvi: The Congress national spokesperson said that nobody in the present leadership supported the Emergency.


