BJP leader Shaktipada Sardar hacked to death in West Bengal's Pargana, saffron party accuses TMC 'goons' of murder

Jul 28, 2018

Diamond Harbour (West Bengal) A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants in Mandir Bazar area of the district, police said on Saturday.

Shaktipada Sardar, 45, the secretary of BJP Mandal committee of Mandira Bazar-Dhanurhat area was returning home Friday night when miscreants attacked him with sharp weapon and left him bleeding on the road, they said.

Representational image. Reuters

The local people spotted Sardar lying on the road and rushed him to Diamond Harbour Hospital.

As his condition deteriorated, the hospital referred him to a hospital in Kolkata. However, Sardar died while being taken to a hospital in Kolkata, they said.

Police said they have started an investigation into the matter.

The BJP alleged that Sardar was killed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons.

The TMC has denied the BJP allegations.


Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 13:31 PM

