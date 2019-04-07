BJP leader files complaint against Congress' Urmila Matondkar for saying 'Hinduism is the world's most violent religion'

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Suresh Nakhua on Saturday filed a criminal complaint against actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a television journalist.

“I was watching television on 5 April at 8 pm. I saw well-known and celebrated Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar make false, mischievous and deceitful comments saying ‘Hinduism the most violent religion in the world’,” the complaint read.

“The statements made by the accused were highly frivolous and made with the deliberate motive to cause disharmony among the citizens of India following different religions and malign the country at a global level,” it read.

In his complaint to the senior police inspector, Nakhua stated: “This has been done in furtherance to a conspiracy and common intention with the Indian National Congress president Rahul Gandhi as the accused has recently joined Congress and is the Lok Sabha candidate of the party from Mumbai North constituency. She has intentionally made the malicious, mischievous and calumnious statements on alleged instructions and orders of Rahul Gandhi.”

“The anchor of television show allowed Urmila Matondkar to make the false, malicious, mischievous statement and also broadcast it on the television channel,” the complaint further read.

Nakhua has requested the police to register FIR against the accused filed the sections of 295A, 505 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.