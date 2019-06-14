BJP IT cell member from Assam, Nitu Bora arrested for communal remark on Facebook; released after notice issued to him

Morigaon: Nitu Bora, a member of BJP's IT cell in Morigaon in Assam, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making a communal remark in a Facebook post. "He was later released after a notice was issued to him," Swapnil Deka, Superintendent of Police, Morigaon district, told ANI.

"Bora had commented on Facebook about a particular community following which we took him into custody. The complaint was filed against him by a man named Raju Mahanta. Thereafter, we registered an FIR. Later, we released Bora and issued a notice to him," the officer said. Deka denied reports that Bora had commented against Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

"The investigation is on. Bora had not written anything against the chief minister, but he made a communal comment on Facebook," the officer added. Bora said, "It was an impulsive remark. I am not against the chief minister and the Assam government."

