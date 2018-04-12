BJP hasn't copied Rahul Gandhi's idea of fasting, our leaders were born before him, says Gulab Chand Kataria

Jaipur: Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday said most of the BJP leaders were born before Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and that they did not steal his idea of fasting.

"Rahul should understand that we were born much before him. There is no need for us to imitate him," he said, when asked if the BJP and its leaders stole the Congress's chief idea of fasting.

Kataria said the Congress stalled the proceedings of Parliament and that the Opposition party's purpose of fasting was not clear.

“The Congress should protest if the Centre formulated any wrong policy. It should observe fast if the state government lagged behind in carrying out developmental works,” he said.

Kataria alleged that the Congress sponsored protests in public rallies of BJP.