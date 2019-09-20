BJP chief removes Mehrauli district president Azad Singh from post for allegedly slapping wife at party's Delhi office

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday removed its Mehrauli district president Azad Singh for allegedly slapping his wife at party's Delhi office.

Singh has allegedly slapped his wife former South Delhi mayor Sarita Chaudhary at BJP office in front of several people. The video of the incident had also surfaced on social media.

The order to remove Singh from the Mehrauli district president was taken by Delhi BJP unit chief Manoj Tiwari.

After this, BJP leader Vikas Tanwar has been appointed as acting working president of the district. Tiwari has also directed a panel to probe the incident.