BJP chief JP Nadda praises PM Modi's Independence Day speech
PM Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda stated on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort was motivational for the youth because it reflected the roadmap for a developed country until 2047.
JP Nadda claimed that PM Modi frequently referred to his countrymen as members of his family.
“I extend my greetings to everyone on the occasion of Independence Day. PM Modi’s speech reflected the roadmap for a developed country till 2047. His speech was an announcement to free the country from corruption and dynasty…The entire country is his (PM Modi) family. We got to see its glimpse in his speech today. When he repeatedly addressed the countrymen and called them family members. He gave a clear message of reform, perform and transform from the ramparts of the Red Fort,” Nadda said.
Related Articles
PM Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.
Highlighting the speech, Nadda said, “PM Modi also gave three guarantees to the countrymen. Firstly, in five years, India will become the third-largest economy in the world. Second, those living on rent in cities will get concessions in bank loans. And third, 25,000 ‘Jan Aushadhi Kendra’ will be opened across the country.”
“The PM also recalled the crisis faced by many parts of the country due to the natural calamity. He also mentioned Manipur, which is moving towards peace. And also discussed in detail how the country is improving after thousand years of slavery. He said that a new attraction has arisen in the world towards India’s consciousness and potential,” Nadda added.
“Whatever we do and whatever decisions we take will determine our direction for the next 1000 years. The one who writes the fate of India,” he quoted PM Modi as saying.
Taking note of PM Modi’s poem, during the speech, Chalta Chalata Kaal Chakra, Amrit Kaal Ka Bhaal Chakra, Sabke Sapne Apne Sapne, Panpe Sapne Saare, Dheer Chale Veer Chale, Chale Yuva Humare, Neeti Sahi, Reeti Naayi, Gati Sahi Raah Nayi, Chuno Chunauti Seena Taan, Jag Mein Badhao Desh Ka Naam, Nadda said that it instilled a new enthusiasm among the youths.
Before addressing fellow countrymen on the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi paid floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.
This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by Prime Minister Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’.
(With agency inputs)
also read
Nurses, farmers and more... The special guests invited for PM Modi's I-Day speech
As the nation gears up to celebrate Independence Day on 15 August and all eyes turn to Red Fort for PM Narendra Modi's speech, patriotism is at an all-time high. Over 1,800 special guests from different walks of life have been invited as part of the 'Jan Bhagidari' campaign this year
Vishwakarma Yojana and more… Schemes mentioned in PM Modi’s I-Day speech
PM Modi in his Independence Day speech said the country would soon become one of the top three economies in the world. He made an announcement of new schemes; the Vishwakarma Yojana with an allocation of Rs 13,000-15,000 crore, as well as providing interest relief for housing to the middle class
India has taken giant steps in telecom sector, says PM Modi in Independence Day speech
PM Modi outlined the ambitious goal of advancing towards 6G technology and talked about the constitution of a dedicated task force to drive this initiative forward