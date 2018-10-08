BJP chief Amit Shah to address rally in Telangana on 10 October ahead of Assembly elections

Hyderabad: BJP chief Amit Shah would attend two separate meetings of party functionaries from parliamentary constituencies in Telangana when he visits the state on 10 October.

"Shah would speak to booth committee presidents and other leaders of Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Chevella Lok Sabha constituencies at the Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad," BJP's state general secretary Chinta Samba Murthy said in a release Monday.

"Shah would also participate in a meeting of party functionaries from Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Bhongir and Nalgonda Lok Sabha seats," the release said.

"In the afternoon, the party chief would address a public meeting for the 7 December Legislative Assembly elections at Karimnagar," it added.

Shah had kicked off the party's election campaign with a meeting at Mahabubnagar in September. BJP has decided to go it alone in the assembly elections.