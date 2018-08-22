BJP affiliate Shabir Ahmed Bhat shot dead by terrorists in his home in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) affiliate, Shabir Ahmed Bhat, was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

ANI reported that Bhat was shot at 2.30 am at his home in Pulwama's Rakh-e-litter village.

Bhat was the BJP constituency president for the Pulwama district, according to sources.

Senior BJP leader Altaf Thakur said that Bhat was the party's constituency president for the Pulwama district. Thakur also said that Bhat was kidnapped by militants around 5.30 pm on Tuesday, from between a bus stand and BJP office in the area.

Sources also said that Bhat was kidnapped by militants at around 11.30 pm, and his body was found early on Wednesday morning. After the police reportedly received a tip, a search party was sent to the spot in Litter, Pulwama.

An NDTV report said that since the government announced municipal and panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir last week, Bhat is the first political activist to have been killed by terrorists.

A case under the relevant sections of law has been registered at Litter police station. An investigation is underway, a police official said according to sources.

Union minister for Development of North Eastern Regions, Jitendra Singh condoled the party worker's death. "Deeply shocked by the saddening act of extreme cowardice by terrorists," he said.

With inputs from Ishfaq Naseem