BJP activist Rupali Chavan found dead at her home in Mumbai's Nallasopara; Maharashtra Police says probe on

Mumbai: A 38-year-old woman activist of the BJP was found dead on Tuesday at her residence in the neighbouring Palghar district, a police official said.

Some neighbours of Rupali Chavan, local leader of the BJP's Mahila Morcha, got suspicious of the foul odour emanating from her house in Nallasopara area, he said.

They alerted police officials who broke open the door of Chavan's home and found her dead. She had several injuries and burn wounds, the official said. "We suspect that Chavan was killed by an unidentified person two days back," he said, adding that the exact cause of her death would be known after the postmortem.

"We have registered an offence of murder and further investigation is on," he added.