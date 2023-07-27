Bizarre from Bihar's Buxar: Man keeps wife sedated for 8 months to keep up affair with sister in law

For 8 months, a man allegedly kept his wife incapacitated in Bihar’s Buxar by constantly administering drugs, reportedly to maintain an affair with his sister-in-law.

The shocking incident came to light when the victim’s family finally located her unconscious in a remote village named Bihta, after being unaware of her whereabouts for eight long months.

According to the victim’s brother, his sister, who is just 26 years old, now appears frail like a 90-year-old senior citizen due to the continuous injections and drugging she endured during this period.

On June 27, the family found the woman and immediately rushed her to Varanasi for emergency medical treatment. While she has been discharged, her condition remains critical as she reportedly has gone crazy due to side effects of drugs as well as injections of hormonal changes.

Dr. AK Srivastava, the PHC in-charge in Chausa who attended to the victim, stated that such severe effects could result from a combination of excessive sleeping pills, malnutrition, and possibly other unknown injections available in the market.

The victim’s brother alleges that his brother-in-law deliberately turned his sister into a living corpse as retaliation for opposing his affair with his sister-in-law.

The accused supposedly administered medications and injections that caused significant damage to her health, including loss of eyesight and severe mental deterioration.

The victim, identified as Priyanka, got married to Mukesh Pandey of Raghunathpur village under Brahmapur police station’s jurisdiction in 2018, and they have a three-year-old child together.

According to Priyanka’s brother Vikas, Mukesh had been physically abusing his sister from the early days of their marriage. Consequently, they had to bring her back to their family home. However, following a compromise in front of prominent family and community members, Priyanka was sent back to Mukesh’s house about eight months ago.

After she returned, Vikas claims that they never got a chance to speak to Priyanka again, which led them to file a complaint of suspected murder at the police station on May 11th. Since then, Mukesh and his family have been on the run.

Upon Priyanka’s recovery, a case was lodged at Udwantnagar police station, and under the orders of Buxar SP, the police rescued Priyanka’s child from her in-laws’ ancestral house in Jagdishpur.

SHO Baijnath Choudhary confirmed that efforts are underway to arrest Mukesh and other family members involved in this distressing incident.