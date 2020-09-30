BITSAT result 2020: Score card released on bitsadmission.com; window to edit course preference form open till 30 September
The edit window for admission to integrated first programmes will be open up to 5 pm of 30 September, after which no changes can be made under any circumstances.
The result for Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT 2020) has been released by BITS Pilani at on the official website bitsadmission.com.
Candidates who took the entrance test conducted from 16 to 23 September can check their score card on the website.
“In addition to applying for and appearing in BITSAT 2020, candidates seeking admission to BITS Pilani have to also apply giving details of their Class 12 marks and preferences to different degree programmes offered,” the website mentioned. Candidates who have not appeared in entrance can also check their scores with Class 12 marks.
To make changes, candidates will have to login to using their user ID and password.
Steps to check BITSAT score card 2020:
Step 1: Log on to the BITS admission official website - bitsadmission.com.
Step 2: Scroll down on the homepage and tap on the link that mentions BITSAT 2020 scorecard.
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key in your user ID and password.
Step 4: Press the Login button.
Step 5: BITSAT 2020 score card will appear on the page. Check all the details carefully before saving and taking a print out.
Here is the direct link to check BITSAT 2020 score card
BITSAT 2020 serves as a gateway for admissions into the Integrated First Degree courses offered by BITS across its three campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.
