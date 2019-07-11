BITSAT Result 2019: Results of Iteration-III for First Degree admissions announced; check bitsadmission.com for details

BITSAT Result 2019| BITS Pilani has declared the third iteration of seat allotment result of BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2019 on its official website today (Thursday, 10 July). The candidates who have appeared for the BITSAT 2019 can visit the official website at bitsadmission.com to access their results.

According to the official website, the candidates who have been allotted seats in Iteration-III will have to pay the fees by 17 July 2019. Candidates are advised to pay the fee before the due date or they won't be allotted the seats.

BITS will announce the fourth iteration result on 19 July 2019 on its official website. The official website states, "At the end of Iteration-III, there is no change to the earlier offers, both confirmed and wait-listed. Cut-offs also remain same as earlier. Iteration-IV results will be announced on 19th July 2019 after taking into consideration of withdrawal option between 3rd and 4th iteration."

Steps to check BITSAT Iteration-III 2019 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website at bitsadmission.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘First Degree announcement’.

Step 3: On the new page that opens, enter your log-in details.

Step 4: Hit ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your BITS Pilani Iteration-III result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

The BITSAT 2019 entrance test was conducted from 16 to 26 May in the online mode across various centres. Shortlisted candidates will be eligible to take admission in the BITS campuses which are located in Goa, Pilani and Hyderabad.

