BITSAT 2021 registration process begins today; check details at bitsadmission.com
Candidates should have passed the Class 12 examination from a recognised board or its equivalent with physics, chemistry and biology to be eligible to apply
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has opened the BITSAT application window on 23 February.
Candidates can apply online for the BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) 2021 on the official website bitsadmission.com
According to a report in NDTV, the application window for the candidates to register online for the integrated first degree courses at BITSAT will remain open till 29 May. BITSAT is held for admission to all undergraduate programmes in the institute.
"Applications are invited for registering into BITSAT-2021, the only online admission test for admissions to Integrated first degree Programs at BITS, Pilani and its campuses at Goa and Hyderabad," the official notification read.
The deadline for receiving online applications along with fee payment is 29 May, 2021.
Here's how to apply for BITSAT 2021:
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website bitsadmission.com.
Step 2: Once there, they need to register for BITSAT 2021 and generate the login credentials and upload required documents.
Step 3: Candidates need to pay the BITSAT application fee and submit.
A report in Hindustan Times mentioned that candidates should have passed the Class 12 examination from a recognised board or its equivalent with physics, chemistry and biology to be eligible to apply.
Alternatively, those who had PCM can apply for the Pharmacy programme. The report adds that for candidates who choose centres in India, the Application Fee for male candidates is Rs 3,400, and for female candidates, it is Rs 2,900. For candidates who choose Dubai as a centre, it will be Rs 7,000.
