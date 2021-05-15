The exam scheduled to be held from 24 to 29 June is now expected to be held in July-August. The new schedule will be released by the institute in June

The Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has postponed the BITSAT 2021 exam scheduled to be held from 24 to 29 June. The decision has been taken due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. Now, the exam will be held in July-August. The new dates are expected to be out in June. The institute has also extended the last date to apply for the test. Interested candidates can now apply till 30 June up to 5 pm.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

Visit https://bitsadmission.com/ On the homepage, check the notice and press the ‘Click here’ link to register Fill the registration form After registration, log in using the application number, password and email id Fill the application form. Choose at least three examination centres of your choice Upload all the documents, latest scanned photograph, and signature Pay the fee and submit the application Save a copy. Take a printout of the form for future reference

Here’s the direct link: https://bitsat.cbexams.com/bitsatapply2021/OnlineReg.aspx

Application Fee:

For male candidates choosing an examination centre in India, the fee is Rs 3,400 while for females, it is Rs 2,900. If a candidate chooses the Dubai centre, the amount will be Rs 7,000 both for males and females.

The BITSAT 2021 will be a computer-based online test for admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes of BITS campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.

Eligibility criteria:

For first degree programmes except for BPharm

A candidate must have passed the 10+2 examination from a recognised educational board. Those who will appear for the Class 12 board exams this year are also eligible to apply. He/She must have studied Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) at the senior secondary level An applicant must have scored a minimum of 75 percent aggregate marks in PCM

For BPharm

A candidate must have passed the 10+2 examination from a recognised educational board. He/She must have studied Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) at the senior secondary level Candidates with PCM are also eligible to apply An applicant must have scored a minimum of 75 percent aggregate marks in PCB

Aspirants are advised to regularly visit the official website, bitsadmission.com, for further updates.