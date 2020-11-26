BITSAT 2020 final cut-off list for admission to BITS Pilani, Hyderabad and Goa campuses released on bitsadmission.com

Announcing the BITSAT 2020 final cut-off list, BITS Pilani also said the applicable refunds will be processed and are expected to be complete by 25 December

BITSAT 2020 cut-off list | The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has released the final BITSAT 2020 cut-off list for admission to various engineering courses at its campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. The list was released on its official website bitsadmission.com.

The institute also said on the website that there will be no further iteration as it has reached the planned numbers. It added that all the applicable refunds will be processed and are expected to be complete by 25 December 2020.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, BITS has released subject-wise cutoff marks for its campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad.

BITS has said that the actual cut-off score for a programme also has the further condition of breaking the bracketing rule (keeping in mind PCM scores) if there are more students at a particular BITSAT score than the number of seats available.

Steps to check BITSAT 2020 final cut-off list:

Step 1: Log on BITS Pilani's official website bitsadmission.com

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, “Please Click Here for final BITSAT-2020 score cut-offs to various degree programmes in the current admission session.”

Step 3: A PDF document will open on your screen mentioning the course-wise cut-off marks.

Step 4: Go through the BITSAT list and check the cutoff marks for the course that you have applied for.

Students can download the download BITSAT final cut-off list 2020 by clicking here or pasting the URL (https://www.bitsadmission.com/bitsat/2020/BITSAT-2020%20Cut-off%20Scores.pdf) directly on their browser's address bar and pressing enter.

A report by NDTV said that BITS has earlier announced BITSAT iteration 5 results. Candidates who qualify for the exam are eligible to get admission to engineering programmes in BITS Pilani, BITS Goa, and BITS Hyderabad campuses as per their score.