BITSAT 2020: BITS Pilani declares third iteration result for first degree programmes, check at bitsadmission.com

The BITS admission exam was conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) mode between 16 to 23 September

BITSAT 2020: BITSAT third iteration result has been released by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani on its official website — bitsadmission.com. Candidates whose names have been mentioned in the list will be allotted seats in the participating institutes.

"Iteration-3 result for admissions in First Degree Programmes at BITS Pilani is announced," a notification on the website said.

Reports said that the BITSAT iteration results have been prepared on the basis of the performance of students in the admission test and choices locked by them. Candidates in the wait list in the third iteration will have to pay fee by 28 October.

The BITS admission exam was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode between 16 to 23 September. The BITSAT 2020 result was declared on 29 September after which the first and second round of iteration was declared by the institute.

BITS Pilani will be releasing BITSAT 2020 iteration 4 result on 31 October.

Steps to check and download BITSAT 2020 third iteration result

Step 1: Log on to BITS Pilani official website - bitsadmission.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on iteration-3 results for BITS.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your user ID and password.

Step 4: Press the Login button.

Step 5: Your result and assignment will be displayed on the screen. Save and take a print.

https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1823/64046/login.html

https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1823/64046/login.html